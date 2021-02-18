Swamp Sentinels

The 14C atoms in the vial continued their slow, regular decay, just as they had since the giant Ngāwhā tree fell to the ground. As each atom winked out, the scintillator produced a flash of light, and the spectrometer counted it: the fewer flashes per minute, the older the wood. Several repetitions of the process confirmed the result: the Ngāwhā kauri had a radiocarbon age of between 36,000 and 39,000 years.

That radiocarbon age is not the same as the tree’s calendar age, however, because while the rate of C14 decay remains constant, the amount of C14 in the atmosphere varies through time as a result of changes in solar radiation, the strength of the Earth’s magnetic field, and more recently, human activities, such as setting off nuclear bombs. That means tree rings from two different years can end up with the same amount of C14.

To correct this variance, scientists must assemble a reliable historical record of radiocarbon variation—a calibration curve—that translates radiocarbon ages into calendar dates. A group of international scientists, including Hogg, spent seven years working on the latest version of the calibration curve, released in 2020. They mapped the radiocarbon patterns in the swamp kauri chronologies onto those from corals, stalagmites, and others in a technique called “wiggle-matching.” Because tree rings provide annual data points, scientists can see abrupt changes that they can’t detect using the other natural archives. “The kauri have increased the resolution of the curve,” says Paula Reimer from Queen’s University Belfast, who leads the calibration group.

The more precise curve will help to date old buildings more accurately and clarify the frequency of volcanic eruptions and earthquakes. It has already led to new insights. Around 15,000 years ago, melting ice sheets caused sea levels to rise more than 50 feet and flood Southeast Asia’s Sunda Shelf, which stretches from the Malay Peninsula across Borneo to Bali. The new curves reveal that the flooding took place even faster than scientists thought, over just 160 years—three feet a decade. The lesson that sea levels can rise suddenly, rather than steadily tracking global temperatures, may have implications for us as the Antarctic ice sheets melt.

The new curve also indicates that modern humans and Neanderthals coexisted in Europe for only 4,000 years, not 6,000 as previously thought. Likewise, scientists now know that the oldest painting in France’s Chauvet Cave is around 450 years older than previously thought, dating back 36,500 years.

Each ancient kauri discovered and sampled has the potential to add more detail to the curve, increasing its accuracy further, and revealing more about climate change, extinctions, and human prehistory. “What happened when is everything,” Lorrey says. “If we can pin down the timing, we can understand cause and effect – and that’s what kauri can help us figure out. It’s the cipher.”