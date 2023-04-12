Songs of the Dammed

It’s a 90-degree day in the desert, but my teeth chatter as a frigid wave of water crashes over me. The motorboat rises over a swell and plunges abruptly, only to be submerged by another wall of water that soaks all four people onboard. Fifty-mile-per-hour winds scour the desert and churn the typically placid blue waters of Lake Powell into tall whitecaps that launch from every direction. The water is so choppy that Jack Stauss, who steers the boat, must stand with his feet braced wide for leverage. Still, the next wave knocks him off balance. “Can you help me tighten my PFD?” he shouts over wind, motor, and water. I white-knuckle the handle on my seat and wrangle the straps of his faded red life jacket with my free hand.

On this blustery afternoon in May 2022, we are boating 9 miles across Lake Powell. An impoundment of the Colorado River that straddles the Utah-Arizona border, Powell is the second largest reservoir in the United States. Its nearly two thousand miles of red-rock cliffs and shoreline cradle upwards of 8 trillion gallons of water, all of it held back by Glen Canyon Dam.

But those numbers are dropping. A historic 23-year drought in the Southwest, a warming climate, and outsized human demands have all pinched the Colorado, which provides water to some 40 million people in seven states and two countries. They’ve also steadily drained Lake Powell. When we visit, the reservoir is well below its high-water mark, set in 1983—resting at one of its lowest levels since the mid-1960s, after it began filling. A growing bathtub ring—a white band of mineral residue on the porous red sandstone marking where the water has been—serves as a visual yardstick of loss.