Seeing the River for the Fish

The blue-finned mahseer is endemic to the Krishna River Basin, flowing through the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The species was never a part of the Kaveri, and was introduced during TATA’s conservation efforts, says J. A. Johnson, a scientist in the Department of Habitat Ecology at the Wildlife Institute of India. TATA Power set up a hatchery in the town of Lonavala, which, according to an internal company report, has a capacity to hatch 400,000 – 500,000 fingerlings annually for distribution across India, including into the Kaveri basin. Scientists estimate that TATA has stocked rivers across India with more than 11 million hatchlings over the past 50 years, and worry that many of these wound up in the wrong river systems. (Neither TATA Power nor the manager of the hatchery in Lonavala responded to requests for comment.)

The blue-finned mahseer has proved remarkably resilient in the Kaveri River system. “They’ve established a population and have out-competed the native population of hump-backed mahseer, all in a short time,” Pinder says. It may be a numbers game as much as anything: When non-native fish are released by the thousands in places where native populations are small and struggling, they simply overwhelm the native species, Raghavan says. The blue-finned “compete with the native fish for food and shelter, they are faster, they breed more prolifically. [For] fish like the hump-backed mahseer, there’s no chance of surviving or competing.”

While the abundance of the blue-finned mahseer could be a cause for concern for the hump-backed mahseer, some experts feel the problem may be more complicated. “We have recorded 17 non-native species of fish in the Kaveri river system,” says Naren Sreenivasan, an ecologist at WASI. Non-native, invasive fish can be more problematic for an indigenous species when a water system is already polluted, because their body condition, feeding, and behavior are already compromised. “More ecological and molecular studies are needed to fully understand the decline of the hump-backed mahseer before we can draw conclusions,” Sreenivasan says.

Dwindling water reserves are adding to the pressure of habitat loss and chemical pollution that hump-backed mahseers have had to contend with. Southern Indian states have fought bitterly for 150 years over their increasing water needs from the Kaveri, and the poor monsoon seasons in 2004 and 2005 left many rivers in the region almost completely dry. That drought may have been largely responsible for the dramatic crash in hump-backed mahseer populations that Pinder found in the angling data, Lockett says.

But ironically, while dams have reduced the water available for hump-backed mahseer downstream, they have helped to protect the species, too. According to Pinder, the only place where hump-backed mahseer are found today is in two or three tiny pockets of the Kaveri River system, which are isolated from the main river by dams that prevent the entry of the blue-finned mahseer.