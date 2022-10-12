Saving the Dragon’s Blood

As the sun rises, the fog recedes, illuminating a small cluster of buildings standing in stark relief against the rugged, brown landscape—a two-story school building, several houses built of stone, and our campsite, about the size of a football field, encircled by a six-foot-high wall. To the west, a single paved road winds its way past the jagged Hajhir mountains toward the northern coast.

By 6 a.m. the village and campsite have begun to buzz with activity. Tour guides pour heavily sugared tea from plastic thermoses into paper cups; tourists pull on hiking boots and lather on sunscreen; goats and cows graze on sparse patches of grass and prickly shrubs. A group of female Russian tourists climb into a white land rover and head out for the day, swirling up dust as they drive out.

The campsite owner, Mohammed Salem Abdullah Masoud—better known by his nickname, Keabanni—kicks off his tan rubber sandals and sits beside me in a clearing in the campsite on a three-inch-thick foam mattress, one of the few pieces of furniture that many local Socotri people own. He is joined by his eldest son—Salem Mohammed Salem Abdullah, a tour guide and local conservationist, who is named in the local tradition of given name followed by the names of one’s father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Both wear sandals, t-shirts, and traditional skirt-like attire called foutas, and sit cross-legged as we eat a breakfast of tea, dates, and a pancake-like bread called malawah smeared with soft white cheese and honey. Keabanni, a boisterous and animated man in his mid-fifties, grows serious as he speaks of the remarkable dragon’s blood tree that grows on the island’s mountains and high plateaus and nowhere else on Earth. “The dragon’s blood tree is the heart of Socotra,” he tells me in the Socotri language as Salem translates.

When Keabanni was a child, his great-grandparents told stories of vast forests of dragon’s blood trees. Across the plateau, they said, there were so many trees that you could walk from the shade of one to the shade of another without the sun ever touching you. Like his parents and grandparents, they were nomadic pastoralists, moving from place to place to feed and water their cattle. “It was the Bedu lifestyle,” Keabanni explains, referring to the Bedouin ethnocultural group found across the Middle East and North Africa. At night, families set up camp around the trees, and during the day, the trees’ umbrella-shaped crowns of stiff, densely packed leaves cast perfect circles of shade and provided relief from the island’s intense mid-day sun. The bright red resin that seeps from the dragon’s blood trunk when it is cut was once a major commodity. Since at least the sixth century BCE, locals harvested the resin, ground it into a fine powder, and sold it to Greek, Arab, and Indian merchants who transported it around the world where it was used in paint and pottery glaze, make-up and nail polish, an ointment for cuts and scrapes, or as an elixir to treat anything from diarrheal disease to post-partum bleeding