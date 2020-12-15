Saving Slovenia’s “Human Fish”

Similar tales are common across southeastern Europe, where many communities use the groundwater within karst formations. In Slovenia, for example, 97 percent of the population relies on groundwater for drinking. The permeability of surface soil over the karst means noxious substances like herbicides and sewage can leach down and contaminate the supply. But the complex hydrology of karst makes tracing the pathways of pollution as difficult as tracking individual wild olms. “You can’t protect a particular surface area by saying ‘underneath this mountain ridge is an endangered population of olms,’ because you cannot say where the water feeding this environment comes from,” says Kostanjšek. Water moves in different directions, without steady flow, and the farm or factory that pollutants are coming from may not be directly above olm habitat.

Slovenia has protected olms in some ways, like prohibiting the removal of flora or fauna from caves. The country also committed to Natura 2000, a conservation network of European Union member states that works to protect rare, endangered, and endemic species and habitat types. But without knowing exactly where olms live, and how subterranean water and pollution flows across political borders, it’s difficult to prioritize what to safeguard, Kostanšjek points out. “It’s our largest problem with protecting the animal.”

Overextraction of groundwater through such practices as intensive agricultural operations, also poses problems. Land above ground may appear vibrant and green, but below, as pumps divert water to the surface and lower the water table, olms may find themselves high and dry. When fully submerged, olms breathe through their skin, absorbing oxygen directly from the water. Without it, they must rely on rudimentary lungs, circumstances under which they can last a few weeks at best, depending on the humidity in the air below ground. And if water extraction continues to exceed replenishment over a long period of time, it can compromise the entire subterranean food chain. Because the olms are top predators, their disappearance has outsized impacts on the species with which they share the ecosystem. “They’re kind of like the T. rex of the underground,” says Năpăruş-Aljančič. “We just hope they won’t have the same fate.”

Human demands on groundwater are likely to climb, and in many regions, extraction already surpasses the natural rate of recharge. The impacts of climate change on the underground environment are even more nebulous. Historic floods that used to happen only once a century are projected to occur more frequently and hit harder. Groundwater levels can rise dramatically in extreme events, flushing olms up to surface springs where they’re susceptible to life-threatening sunburns and unfamiliar predators like birds and fish.

Still, some injured olms displaced by flooding can survive and return home, with help. In 2008, Gregor Aljančič formalized an olm rescue program that his father started. Flyers alert nearby residents to call him if they spot an olm—dead or alive—on the surface. Aljančič retrieves the animal, treats it for visible parasites and other maladies, keeps it in quarantine to monitor for pathogens, such as chytrid fungus, then releases it back to a natural cave near where it surfaced. In the past 12 years, Aljančič and his team have documented about 40 stranded animals. When regional restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic lift in Slovenia, allowing the Aljančičs to travel between municipalities again, they’ll release the latest rescued individual back into the wild.