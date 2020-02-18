Saving Mexico’s Lost World

Souza spoke with passion and determination, hands gesturing wildly, hair flying around her face. She told the story of how the microbes at Cuatro Ciénegas turned the world from a toxic wasteland to a verdant marvel, brimming with life. When she finished, silence enveloped the room. Then it disappeared beneath thunderous applause. “It was everything against us,” Souza says. “But I had two beautiful children and I had to show them how to battle for the future. You don’t just stare at doomsday. You do something about it.”

In the years that followed, that is what Souza did, devoting fully half of her time to conservation work. In the process, she has transformed some of her fiercest opponents into close friends. What could have been simply a means to an end—you can’t study vanished microbes—had become an act of love, a crusade to save her most sacred place. “She’s a force of nature,” says limnologist James Elser, who has worked with Souza and Eguiarte for nearly a decade. “Valeria is just what Cuatro Ciénegas needs. No one else could have had the same impact.”

She continued her research in the pozas. But she also visited schools and community organizations, building a state-of-the-art molecular biology lab at the local high school to allow students to study and appreciate the natural wonders in their own backyard. And slowly, her passion thawed even the iciest hearts and minds. After one school visit, a student—the daughter of an executive at dairy giant Lala—spoke to her father about Cuatro Ciénegas’ disappearing water. “What do I have to do?” he asked Souza in an email. She suggested that Lala switch their cattle feed from alfalfa to less-water-intensive fodder, such as corn, soybeans and barely. The company did. In 2007, Souza also persuaded a friend to lobby Carlos Slim to buy the parcel of land encompassing La Becerra, Churince, and other lagoons, to protect the land and their research.

But Slim’s purchase couldn’t protect the water beneath, and the basin continued to wither. By 2011, two-thirds of Churince had been replaced by parched sand and stands of sotol shrubs. By 2016, Churince was completely dry. Intermedia, another large lagoon several hundred meters to the northwest, followed a year later. Without an official change in water policy, neither Souza and Eguiarte’s discoveries nor Slim’s billions would save Cuatro Ciénegas. The byzantine nature of the laws governing Mexico’s water rights meant that every agency at every level of government could make the case that their hands were tied and they could do nothing. Locals are caught in the middle with Conagua’s use-it-or-lose-it policy around water. One townsperson explained that they want to save the pozas but they’re afraid to cut down their water usage for fear that, next year, Conagua won’t give them enough water.

“When it’s everyone’s problem, it’s no one’s responsibility,” says Gabriela Olmedo-Alvarez, a genetic engineer who works with Souza.

In 2018, Souza finally turned to the legal system. Bolstered by more than a decade of groundwork and goodwill, Souza teamed up with Pronatura Noreste, a Mexican NGO, to file an injunction asking a federal court to force Conagua to close a major irrigation canal draining the Churince and Intermedia lagoons. Though both pozas were dry, Souza hoped that halting the continuing drainage would allow them to recover. In November 2018, a federal judge agreed, and the valve was shut—though other canals, including the one at La Becerra, remain open. The ruling was upheld on March 14, 2019—just as Souza’s team pulled into town.