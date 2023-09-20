No Country for Old Ocelots

This was dangerous for one principle reason: OM 331 would have to cross a road. A road that humans knew as FM 106 funneled traffic through the refuge, and busier highways loomed beyond. Cars are the leading cause of death for Texas’s tiny population of federally endangered ocelots, responsible for around 40 percent of all mortality, and impetuous, lovesick males like OM 331 face the most risk.

But OM 331 had advantages that past ocelots had lacked. As he approached FM 106, he reached a chain-link fence that blocked him from slipping onto the road. Instead he turned 90 degrees and followed the fenceline to a tunnel. Although built expressly for his kind three years earlier, the dark, concrete-walled culvert was unnerving. OM 331 likely paused to sniff the traces of other travelers: raccoon, javelina, armadillo, opossum. He took a tentative step forward, then another and another, at last emerging at the tunnel’s south exit. Where other cats had perished, he’d found passage.

As 331 exited the tunnel, he broke the invisible beam of a camera trap, which snapped his photo, his shoulders hunched and eyes agleam. When researchers checked the camera, they discovered they’d documented history: the first American ocelot known to have strolled through a wildlife crossing. “It was kind of the shot heard ‘round the world,” Hilary Swarts, then a refuge biologist, told me.

Swarts and her colleagues had reason to be thrilled. Wildlife crossings and fences represent the most reliable solution to roadkill, which claims an estimated million vertebrates per day in the United States alone. Around the world, biologists and engineers have built tunnels, underpasses, culverts, and bridges to guide animals from European hamsters to African elephants across highways. Texas’s ocelots seemed likewise to be adapting to the road’s dangers by using the passages humans had installed for their benefit.

Yet OM 331’s story isn’t unambiguously cheery. Although the state of Texas began building ocelot crossings in the 1990s, the passages had long gone unused; a fair response to the news that an ocelot had walked through one might be, What took so long? Moreover, crossing a single road hardly guarantees an ocelot’s long-term survival: One biologist has described the highways, towns, and farms beyond the Laguna Atascosa refuge as an “ecological killing-zone.” Wildlife crossings have likely made South Texas safer for ocelots—but what will it take to sustain America’s rarest cats?