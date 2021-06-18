Into the Wild

To ensure that coveted genes of underrepresented lineages infiltrate the packs that need them most, biologists have devised one of the world’s most carefully planned matchmaking programs. Each year, several months before the spring breeding season, wolf biologists and managers converge with copies of the Mexican wolf studbook in hand—a family tree of sorts that lists the ancestry of every collared wild wolf and captive wolf. After careful review, the group decides which captive wolves will be paired, based on which couplings will produce pups with the genes that wild packs need most. (There is more diversity in the 350-member captive population than in the wild, because captive coupling can be carefully controlled, while wild wolves choose their own mates.)

If all goes well, the pairs produce pups in April, and the cross-fostering machine lurches into motion. The tiny pups are flown to the recovery zone from captive breeding facilities around the country. Once there, after the unsuspecting foster parents have left the den, biologists carry the pups—small enough to cradle in cupped hands—in backpacks to a staging area downslope from the den site. Meanwhile, other team members pilfer the wild pups from the den and bring them to the staging area. “It’s a little bit scary, because you have neo-natal pups who are dependent on you,” says Dwire. “You have to keep them warm.”

All of the pups are then vaccinated and smeared with the urine of the wild-born pups and detritus from the den, so that they all smell the same to the mother wolf. The new adoptive siblings then go back in the backpacks and back to the den, where they’re all nestled together.

The mothers aren’t completely fooled; they seem to recognize that there are foreign pups in their brood but quickly adopt them as their own anyway. Dwire and her team make sure to place the pups with experienced mothers, whose offspring are more likely to survive than those of first-time moms. They also choose packs with a proven track record of pursuing natural prey, like elk, rather than livestock. And they try to cross-foster pups into areas where the nearest rancher is more receptive to sharing the landscape with wolves.

All of this must be done within a two-week window just after pups are born. The effort requires a sophisticated logistical operation, not unlike an emergency-response mission. It also requires an adventurous spirit.

“It can be pretty physically demanding, crawling into these dens,” says Paul Greer of the Arizona Department of Game and Fish. Mexican wolves like to create dens on slopes, he says, and “some are quite deep. You might have to push back some feelings of claustrophobia.”

Earlier this spring, a record 22 pups were placed in wild dens. The survival of those pups—and the coveted genes they carry—will help determine their species’ survival.