From Weed to Wonder

As the outboard engine quiets to a rumble, Bo Lusk takes a hand off the wheel of his small motorboat. He points ahead toward a distinct boundary in the few feet of green-brown water where we drift. “See that line?” asks Lusk, a coastal scientist at The Nature Conservancy. “That’s grass.”

Soon the boat glides over ribbons of Zostera marina, a seagrass that undulates in the shallow water like spinach-infused linguini. From our vantage, this protected lagoon off the Virginia coast looks like a monoculture of rippling green. But the submerged meadow beneath us is actually crammed with fauna, from juvenile sand bar sharks (Carcharhinus plumbeus) and seahorses that wrap their tails around Lusk’s proffered little finger to micro-invertebrates visible only as a fuzzy coating on each strand of grass.

There hasn’t been this much seagrass here since the beginning of the 1930s, when the region hosted the country’s largest bay scallop fishery. The seagrass wasn’t popular: It seemed designed to clog that era’s boat motors. But then small dark spots from a wasting disease caused by a slime mold began appearing on seagrass leaves. Within a few years, the disease rotted through 90 percent of Zostera marina meadows on both sides of the Atlantic, leaving only small patches of seagrass.