Extraordinary Animals and the People Who Love Them

In 1787, with the seemingly infinite resources of North America stretching before him, Thomas Jefferson wrote that “no instance can be produced of [nature] having permitted any one race of her animals to become extinct.”

Jefferson’s words were demonstrably false—European explorers and Pacific Islanders, for example, had already exterminated entire species in Oceania—but they illustrated the widespread belief that no amount of hunting, fishing, poisoning, plowing, or felling could wipe a species clear off the Earth. This misconception persisted well into the 19th century, giving American settlers impunity to mow down bison and clear the sky of passenger pigeons. Only when these once-abundant species were nearly gone did most people grudgingly admit that humans can, in fact, drive plants and animals to extinction. That realization, just 150 years ago, marked the beginning of the conservation movement.

We live in a world shaped by the successes and failures of that movement, a world where eagles still nest along river banks and where scientists recently cloned a black-footed ferret to boost the species’ chance of survival and also where politicians argue over our right to breathe clean air. Though the path from declaring dominion over the “lesser animals” to desperately trying to save them is relatively fresh in the span of human experience, it has become overgrown—forgotten or lost or simply blurred by the lens of modern politics. And when we fail to see the way we’ve come, we often find ourselves retreading the same misguided territory as our predecessors.

That we cannot find a way forward unless we know what lies behinds us is foundational to science writer Michelle Nijhuis’s new book, Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction. The book is a narrative history of modern species conservation, told through the lives of the passionate, flawed people who fought (and continue to fight) against extinction. It’s a story, writes Nijhuis,