Downward Spiral

If a trigger fish bites a chambered nautilus and snaps off the outermost edge of its shell, the animal will lose its carefully calibrated neutral buoyancy—imagine a diver’s weight belt falling off—and rise from the cool, comfortable depths. “You go to the surface, you’re dead. The temperature will get you if the seabirds don’t get you first,” says Ward. If the same thing happens to a fuzzy nautilus, that crucial bit of shell won’t fall away; the fuzz holds it in place.

Ward and Barord carefully weighed and measured each nautilus. They also sexed them, which involved turning the shell upside down until the animal emerged slightly, revealing the genitals. “It’s a boy!” Ward crowed.

In the old days, researchers killed the nautiluses they caught, using whole shells for their work; Ward’s office is full of the spoils of his expeditions. By 2015, he regretted each death and had vowed not to kill any more. Instead, he broke off a sand grain-sized fragment of shell and clipped off a millimeter of tentacle for chemical and genetic analysis back in the lab.

Next, the scientists attached battery-powered transmitters to three of the creatures in their cooler. Since the 1980s, the devices had gotten much smaller—around the size of a AA battery—but they needed to be set into a low-density fiberglass saddle to ensure they did not affect the animal’s buoyancy. Matawai and Ward stuck the saddles to the nautiluses’ shells with epoxy resin and held them half-underwater while the glue dried.

Then, the researchers put on scuba gear and jumped over the side, upending each animal to release air pockets—“we burp ‘em, we call it,” says Ward—before swimming them down about 30 meters (100 feet) and dropping them into the deep. Matawai felt moved as he watched the beloved shells swim off into the gloom. “For someone who depends on the ocean for survival,” he says, “it was amazing to see what happens down there.”

For the next six days and five nights the team worked shifts, tracking the transmitter-wearing nautiluses in small aluminum fishing boats, without cover from glaring sun, soaking squalls, or evening winds, to find out more about their behavior and habitat.

As the nautiluses went about their business on the sea floor between Ndrova and Manus, their transmitters sent sound waves up to the researchers’ receivers, recording each animal’s depth, its location, and the surrounding water temperature. Since the two species co-exist here, the experiment was also a chance to investigate differences in their behavior.

All three tagged nautiluses rose to shallower water—around 100 meters (330 feet)—during the night. But during the day, the two tagged fuzzy nautiluses dove to around 200 meters (660 feet), near the steep reef wall, while the chambered nautilus went out to the muddy plains at 300 meters (980 feet), and even swam in midwater all the way across to the Manus mainland. Previously, scientists had assumed they stuck to the sea floor and rarely traveled long distances. This newly revealed migration may bode well for nautiluses’ resilience against overfishing, Ward thinks, by allowing them to repopulate areas that have been cleaned out.

But in a warming sea, they may simply have fewer places to go. On land, climate change is already affecting the people of Manus Island, Matawai says. In December, king tides flooded some of the low-lying islands, drowning banana orchards and food gardens in lethal saltwater. Underwater trends are less obvious, but globally, the signs are ominous. More than 90 percent of the warming that has happened on Earth during the past 50 years has occurred in the oceans. Average sea surface temperatures have risen consistently since the 1950s, and below 300 meters, the water is warming even faster.

In one recent study, researchers predicted that by the second half of the 21st century, “a rapid acceleration” of heating will occur throughout the water column, forcing animal populations to move into deeper water or closer to the poles to survive. They found that change is likely to happen fastest in the mesopelagic zone, 200–1,000 meters (650 feet–3,300 feet) below the surface, where nautiluses make their home—and below which they cannot retreat. But even if the world’s governments take immediate meaningful action to cut greenhouse gas emissions, significant warming at these depths is probably already baked in.