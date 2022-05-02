Clear Water Revival

Not far from the urban hubbub of Cape Town, South Africa, lies one of the world’s most biologically diverse yet little-known landscapes. Most of the action in the Cape Floristic Region, as biologists call it, happens below the knees—and it’s easy to overlook. To really appreciate these gray-green heathlands and scrublands, you must slow down. Bend low. Look carefully: Only then does this place reveal its subtle marvels, like the mountain rose (Protea nana), a yeasty-scented, crimson flower about the size of a child’s teacup that’s pollinated not by insects but by rodents. Or, the thick-leaved sour fig (Carpobrotus edulis) whose unfurled emerald mats protect the soil.

“You can literally walk 3 meters and encounter 30 or 40 species,” says Dewidine van der Colff, a botanist who tracks the health of South African flora on the IUCN’s Red List for the South African National Biodiversity Institute. She specializes in the plants of the Fynbos biome, which dominates the Cape Floristic Region. “If you just take the time and sit down, you see all these amazing things. I think it’s the most beautiful place in South Africa.”

The Cape Floristic Region—which evolved in a stable sliver of Mediterranean climate over millions of years—is the smallest of the world’s six floral kingdoms, yet it is also the richest, and, perhaps the most under-appreciated. The region, which stretches across the Western Cape and parts of the Eastern Cape provinces at the country’s southern end, is home to an astonishing 9,000 species, nearly 70 percent of which are found nowhere else.