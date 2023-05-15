Africa’s Conservation Conundrum

Trophy hunting is not a perfect solution for human-wildlife conflict, and it cannot prevent a tragedy like the one Philipo’s family suffered. What it can do is provide monetary incentive to conserve dangerous animals in significant numbers, something “very, very few” other types of land uses can offer, Dickman says. This includes photographic tourism, which does not require maintaining large populations of the most threatening species, or specifically provide incentives for doing so. Hunting, on the other hand, does.

In Namibia, for example, the $5.41 million in fees that hunting operators paid between 2011 and 2013 to conservancies was used, among other things, to compensate people for losses incurred from wild animals, and also to train them to avoid conflict in the first place. Through such efforts Namibia has worked for years to build up tolerance for living alongside wildlife, says Louis of the Namibian Association. But without the incentives generated through trophy hunting, “that tolerance will disappear.”

“People see their children being killed by lions or elephants, their livestock eaten by lions, and elephants destroying their homes or their crops,” she says. “The income from hunting keeps those elephants and lions alive” because otherwise—as was the case in Botswana—people “will kill the things that are destroying their livelihoods.”

In the best cases, hunting operators build “a relationship and dialogue with communities, and that dialogue continues over time so as conflicts arise, they are addressed,” says Tear of the Biodiversity Research Institute. In Ruvu Masai, for example, Ramoni pays people directly for losses incurred by predators. He also works with communities to identify individual animals that are more likely to prey on livestock, which often turn out to be older male leopards that are too feeble to hunt wild game anymore, and that local people would otherwise kill themselves. It was such a leopard that Scott had been targeting. He didn’t get it, but had he been successful, the $4,500 game fee he would have paid would have gone to the government to be reinvested in conservation projects.

Economics aside, many say there’s also an element of racism in Westerners trying to override the right of Africans to decide how to manage their own wildlife. Europe, the U.K., and North America have vastly reduced or locally extirpated populations of most of their large predators and some of their large herbivores. And many people in those places, especially in rural areas, are wary or downright hostile toward the idea of having wolves, bears, and mountain lions in their own backyards. Yet by being implicitly opposed to trophy hunting in Africa, some of those same individuals want Africans to live with lions, leopards, and elephants. Louis considers such thinking to be “the ultimate hypocrisy.”

“We feel very patronized by these people,” she says. “Why do they think they have the authority to tell us what to do?”

Africans are increasingly speaking out about this. In 2020, more than 50 community leaders from seven African countries published an open letter addressed to Ricky Gervais, Judi Dench, Ed Sheeran, and other Western celebrities who publicly oppose trophy hunting, urging them to stop undermining Africans’ conservation efforts and basic human rights. They received no response. “You have very rich celebrities making decisions for poor people who don’t even have a phone to go on social media to respond in the first place,” says Louis, who helped to organize the letter. “And even when rural people do try to make their voices heard, regardless of what they say, it’s ignored.”

In 2021, the community leaders escalated, filing an official complaint to the Charity Commission for England and Wales against the Born Free Foundation for “waging a campaign of disinformation” that trophy hunting does not support local communities or conservation. Born Free rejects those accusations, Jones says, and stands by its position that all trophy hunting should be banned.