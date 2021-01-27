A New Hope

Cai Zhihong grew up in the Gaoligong hearing gibbon song, and scientists had previously presumed those to the east of the Irrawaddy belonged to Hoolock leucodenys, the eastern hoolock gibbon. Fan Pengfei, who began studying eastern hoolocks in China in 2008, suspected otherwise. Cai Zhihong and other rangers, who follow and study gibbon groups up to 25 days a month, helped gather field observations and fecal samples. Finally, after analyzing years of the morphological and genetic information resulting from that work, Fan Pengfei established Skywalkers as a separate species.

The name derives from an ancient divination written by Confucius, which compares a scholar’s vigor to heaven’s movement, literally “tian xing” (天行) in Chinese. Gibbons were often seen as scholarly symbols in ancient China, so the name Hoolock tianxing, which can also be translated to sky (天) walker (行), pays homage to the Confucian phrase. The news excited scientists and Star Wars fans around the world. Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker in the original cinematic trilogy, even tweeted about it.

But the discovery had a dark side: It meant Skywalker gibbons were the only species of the genus Hoolock within China. Scientists estimate that there are just 106 to 138 left in the country, living in three separate clusters from the Gaoligong to the Yunnan-Myanmar border. These subpopulations are separated by impassable 60- to 100-kilometer stretches of agricultural land and towns devoid of contiguous forest. Within these subpopulations, many family groups and individuals are isolated. This makes it even more difficult for them to interbreed and share genes, further threatening the species’ future.

In 2019, the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added the Hoolock tianxing to its Red List as “Endangered” and “Decreasing,” as it had with the two other species in the genus—Hoolook hoolock (listed as “Endangered”) and Hoolock leucodenys (listed as “Vulnerable”)—which are dispersed across India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Soon after, the IUCN listed Skywalker gibbons among the world’s 25 most endangered primates.