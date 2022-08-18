The Saguaro Solution

“And we’re like, why, yes, we do,” Veerman says. “And they are very fat, because they got all that rain in this summer, so it’s really good, because they’re nice and healthy.”

A few other saguaros came from construction sites, where Phoenix’s latest housing boom would have bulldozed them. Saguaros are often transplanted for landscaping or from development, and transplanting guides abound. But there are limits. Mature saguaros, some nearly 50 feet tall and with more than half a dozen arms, can weigh several tons. They also depend on, and are held upright by, a web of roots grown in a thin layer through the soil around them for as far from their trunk as the plant is tall. They rarely survive being cut off from that system and are prohibitively difficult to keep upright while they work at reestablishing roots. Smaller, younger saguaros often survive being moved.

While Veerman was confident they could relocate a few saguaros to the burn scar, she didn’t know if they could salvage something from the saguaros the fire damaged but hadn’t yet killed. There, the experimental work began with cutting off a still-green arm, letting it scar over for a few weeks, then planting it right back where it came from. They knew the technique worked with prickly pear and cholla, but, Veerman says, “I was always told you can’t do it with saguaros.”

Turns out you can—“it’s just a little bit trickier,” Veerman explains. The removed arm is wrapped in a ribbon with GPS details for exactly where the cutting was taken, and they replant it alongside the saguaro from which it was harvested. That keeps it in the place its genetics seem well-suited for, rather than guessing at where it might find success. The team is still studying whether it works best to take an arm or cut the top off the saguaro. If more than one cutting is collected, and both survive, the second might be dispersed elsewhere in the burn area. So far, the results are promising, but there’s much yet to learn.

“They tend to grow a lot stronger, and they’re already at a 10- to 15-year head start on a regular seedling,” Veerman says. “Mind you, it is still a 120-year-old cactus at this point. So how long it will live is another part of our experiment. We don’t know. Genetically, it’s like, okay, are you 120 years [old] and you’re done? Or is it sort of starting the clock over?”

One issue the effort raises, Kessler says, is that humans now are managing this ecosystem. The question cannot be, How do we restore an ecosystem to the way it was, but, How do we govern our ongoing effect? “As soon as we put our hands in,” she says, “we have to keep our hands in.”