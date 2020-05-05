Each year, the California Academy of Sciences’ renowned BigPicture Photography Competition celebrates some of the world’s best photographers and the year’s most striking images. Judged by an esteemed panel of nature and conservation photography experts, including Suzi Eszterhas, Tony Wu, and bioGraphic contributing photo editor Sophie Stafford, the competition’s winning images and finalists highlight Earth’s biodiversity and illustrate the many threats that our planet faces. Each photo, in its own way, inspires viewers to protect and conserve the remarkable diversity of life on Earth. Below, we present the winners and some of our personal favorites from this year’s competition.

RELATED

Topics
Big Picture Competition Conservation Discoveries People Photography Places Wild Life
Articles
Malui—the higher-ranking of the two females in the family group—walks through a cloud of butterflies she has disturbed in a bai. The Forest Between Us 01.23.2018 Photo Essay - Western lowland gorillas dwell deep in the forests of the Congo Basin, but their days may be numbered if we can’t bring them into the light.
Nahuel, a mature male jaguar, basks in his breeding enclosure.—Photo by Karina Lerdrup Spørring The Mending 03.14.2017 Article - Argentina’s vast Iberá wetlands lost many of their largest species decades ago. Can an audacious rewilding plan rebuild a bygone world?
A Forest Hidden by Fog 09.13.2016 Article - Spellbound by an idea, a writer sets out to find the mythical cloud forest—and shines a bright light on an endangered ecosystem.

bioGraphic is powered by the California Academy of Sciences, a renowned scientific and educational institution dedicated to exploring, explaining, and sustaining life on Earth.