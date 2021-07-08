Signs of the Times

In the 80s, there was a telephone hotline, where the phone rang off the hook for days on end. And then, once the world wide web took off, there was a website where people could submit their sightings, then an email address, and finally, now, an app created by Kritsky and funded by Mount St. Joseph. Now in its third year of data collection, Cicada Safari has reached over 196,000 downloads, and its users have uploaded hundreds of thousands of photos and videos, each timestamped and geotagged. (Some app users are evangelists, too; when I was admiring cicadas at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, a stranger approached to encourage me to download it.) By mid-May, the app had amassed so much data that the servers were overloaded. Kritsky said he measured this by the time it took for the loading screen—a cicada flapping its wings—to disappear. The loading screen cicada, he said, had slowed to 14 wingbeats, so his team upgraded the one lone computer processing app submissions to a cluster of 64 networked CPUs.

The richness and volume of data Cicada Safari users submit is difficult to compare to, say, Marlatt’s maps. Marshall calls this “the opaque window of the past”—you don’t know exactly how previous researchers collected their data, and you can’t go back in time to get better data. Current researchers now know that some of the earliest cicada records conflated multiple broods; it just so happened that several emergences documented by cicada surveys happened to be years that 17-year and 13-year cicada broods coincided. (For instance, some Brood X sightings from 1868 and 1885 were actually 13-year brood XIX or XXIII cicadas.) Simon revised Marlatt’s maps in 1988 using newer observations from researchers (her own included), but even so, researchers take Marlatt’s maps with a grain of salt, especially when trying to determine population or distribution trends. In general, Cooley says, early maps tend to overestimate the historical range of cicadas, so “of course it’s going to look like they’re shrinking.” But according to Simon, even if that’s true, there’s still evidence of decline: “The distributions had definitely decreased, not surprisingly.”

To make the task of comparing cicada broods’ size and range even more complicated, some cicadas are “stragglers”: individuals that emerge off their brood’s usual cycle. Despite what their name suggests, most stragglers are actually early, usually by four years. Others are four years late, or off by a year in either direction. Because there is no known method to determine a cicada’s age, researchers have no way of knowing which brood a cicada is supposed to belong to. The periodical cicada literature is scattered with examples of potentially misidentified stragglers: The USDA’s 1932 data, for example, stated that Brood VI was the most widespread 17-year brood, but just one emergence later, the brood’s range, as described by entomologist Howard Deay appeared to have shrunk. Now, researchers believe Brood VI exists only in pockets of the Carolinas and Georgia. “The apparently changing distribution of brood VI and the scattered nature of many of its populations suggest that many records derive from misidentified stragglers,” Marshall wrote in a 2001 paper analyzing brood distributions.