Pandemics of Our Own Making

Today we are facing a pandemic of our own making. We have eroded ecological boundaries between humans and natural systems through wildlife trade and have introduced a novel viral agent into human networks that are both locally dense and globally vast, where it was able to evolve efficient human-to-human transmission. Given the conditions that gave rise to the current pandemic, as well as recent history, there is little question that we are on a trajectory toward similar outbreaks in the future. Expanding human populations and increasing globalization, greedy economic forces, social pressures, poverty, and dwindling food security will result in continued human encroachment and habitat degradation, tipping balanced and diverse ecosystems into hyper-dominant monocultures of humans and domesticated and invasive species, including pathogens.

Given that so many infectious diseases have emerged from nature, some people might conclude that we’d be better off if we simply paved over the natural world and eliminated all those reservoirs of potential disease. Imagine, though, the simplified, purified world that would result—nothing but humans, our crops, and our livestock, along with the rats, cockroaches, and pigeons that would inevitably persist.

I’m guessing that most people wouldn’t want to live in such a world. More importantly, such unnatural conditions would actually foster more disease and pandemics rather than fewer. Systems dominated by a mere handful of species are easily invaded by pathogens. Industrial, monoculture farms must fight an ongoing arms race against pests and pathogens with increasingly powerful weapons such as toxic chemicals, copious antibiotics, and genetic modifications. In contrast, small organic, mixed-species farms garden for diversity and present a more challenging target for fast-evolving microbes, rather than a bullseye of evolutionary opportunity.

Similarly, invasive mosquito species that flock to the roadways, clearcuts, rice paddies, and urban sprawl of human encroachment out-compete diverse communities of disease-free native mosquitoes, bringing more malaria and viral diseases into human populations. The emergence of Zika virus from a low-level and diverse jungle into the invasive mosquito species Aedes aegypti and large populations of humans illustrates yet another pathogen’s evolutionary capacity to respond to the opportunities provided by degraded environments.

In the case of SARS-CoV-2, it took mere evolutionary moments for a virus circulating in a population of wild bats to adopt the human body as its new habitat. Eliminate bats, you say, along with their roles as pollinators or insectivores? Before we travel down this slippery slope, let us instead consider an alternative, in which rather than eliminating or sanitizing nature, we change our relationship with it.

Devastating as it is, COVID-19 is teaching us valuable lessons about how we can collectively respond to a pandemic. Core to this response has been the unprecedented democratization of data and scientific information. Impacted countries worldwide are publicly reporting daily cases and deaths, including georeferencing to help the world track the spread of the disease. At the time of this writing, 67,000 genomes of the infecting viruses have been posted online to GISAID to track its molecular epidemiology, to understand SARS-CoV-2 origins, variability, and evolution, and to help design diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics.

Since SARS-CoV-2’s discovery, to date, scientists around the world have released more than 6,600 preprints and published 33,650 peer-reviewed studies, providing critical insights into the virus’s biology, epidemiology, clinical course, immunogenicity, and potential treatments. Seed changes in health care infrastructure coupled with new social media technologies are permanently advancing our future capacity to detect and respond to emerging viral threats. The question is, as we develop proximate solutions, can we be similarly innovative and collectively impactful in finding ultimate solutions to avoid or mitigate future pandemics. Can we rewrite our relationship with nature?

This has already begun. With powerful new tools such as iNaturalist, Seek, and eBird, we are democratizing information about how biodiversity is distributed in nature. Using environmental DNA approaches we are tracking viral diversity in the world, from SARS-CoV-2 progenitors in bats and pangolins to the origins of many mosquito-borne viruses. All this information tells the same story: When humans encroach upon and modify natural systems, new diseases can emerge because of the ecological and evolutionary opportunities that highly diverse, quickly evolving pathogens can take advantage of. But finding the ultimate solutions is not always straightforward and requires that we identify the drivers of human encroachment in the first place. In Madagascar, for example, people are increasingly turning to farming and hunting native wildlife, simply because they lack any other options. To address the problem, California Academy of Sciences’ and Malagasy teams are working to scale up the practice of insect farming as a sustainable source of protein to address food insecurity and reduce the pressure on the forest and its native species.

Although projects like this are relatively small in scale, it is these types of approaches that will help to prevent future pandemics. We can no longer ignore the ecological imbalances that lead to spillover events. We can no longer simply wait for future pandemics to flare up before we respond, as we’ve done with COVID-19. The cost of human lives and livelihoods is simply too great. We must instead address the environmental imbalances that have led to outbreaks time and time again, and will continue to do so until they’re corrected.

After all, the microbial diversity that makes up a significant part of our world is not in itself a threat. Instead, it’s the ways in which we interact with those potential pathogens and provide them with newfound opportunities to evolve and expand into human niches that is the ultimate driver of pandemic potential, one that we can and should control before it’s too late.