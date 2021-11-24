Nomads of the North

Kantner’s story begins during his childhood in the 1960s, when caribou had only recently recovered from a devastating population crash brought on by the intrusion of whalers, prospectors, and other outsiders to the Arctic.

“In those years,” he writes, “travelers stopped in when passing by and often spent the night, or many nights. My parents asked questions about the old days and especially the old ways, which they were trying to learn. We heard of times of hardship and starvation, back fifty, sixty, seventy, and more years ago—times when there had been few or no tuttut (caribou) in this area. My parents also read aloud to [my brother] Kole and me from journals written by whalers, explorers, missionaries, and prospectors who came up the Kobuk River in the 1800s and later during the Gold Rush. Accounts from these expeditions spoke of only very rarely spotting ‘deer’ and how the animals couldn’t be counted on for food or survival. …

“Stories of no caribou, here on the high tundra ridge just a few miles from Onion Portage—arguably the most famous and consistent caribou crossing site in the world—rang as untrue. Much writing about Alaska, at that time, seemed to be stuffed with exaggerations, errors, and romantic generalizations. For Kole and me, the idea of no caribou here sounded like tales of grizzly bears twenty feet tall or the Kobuk River flowing east. Strangely, though, Iñupiaq hunters who spent nights camped on our floor told similar accounts. In the cast of weak light from our lamp, their jovial faces would turn serious as they spoke of hard times, famines, and periods when no caribou could be found. …

“How lonesome spring and fall must have [been], how hungry and empty and cold everyone’s hearts. How terrible it had to be for the men daily searching the horizons, walking the tundra, staring across the vast distances, waiting, trying again tomorrow, trying ever harder to spot the distant dots that had to be there, had always been there, but now inexplicably had vanished. And the women, hushed, home awaiting word of a successful hunt and the instant joy and rush that word of fresh meat brings, and with it the fat soup, meat to dry, and skins to tan and sew into warm clothing for their families. And the children too, waiting, quiet, watching their parents’ faces and seeing the defeat carved deeper each day.”