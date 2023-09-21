Living With Giants

When she arrived at the family plantation, she found disaster. It was as if a cyclone had ravaged the area. The tree trunks had been pulled entirely out of the ground and the fruits were gone. Out of 260 trees, only four were untouched. “Is it Datuk again?” Rusmiati asked. Ibrahim was silent. Rusmiati knelt down and burst into tears.

It was the third time Datuk had eaten their oil palm crops in ten years. Datuk, the Acehnese designation for a noble human, is also the title of respect given to the critically endangered Sumatran elephant (Elephas maximus sumatranus), which can grow to over 12,000 pounds and some 10 feet tall. Although scientists and government officials in the country have struggled to count how many Sumatran elephants are left, the Indonesian Elephant Conservation Forum estimates that as of 2019, between 924 and 1,359 individuals remained in the wild, down from about 2,800 in 2007 and as many as 4,300 in the 1990s. About a third of the surviving elephants live in Aceh, a politically conservative Islamic province that historically has seen less deforestation than the central and southern parts of the island, where industrial oil palm and pulpwood plantations have largely replaced wild forests.

Since the 1990s, Sumatra has lost up to 80 percent of its lowland tropical rainforests to these plantations. Recognizing Aceh’s role as one of the final refuges for elephants and other wildlife, the provincial government has tried to limit the development of new oil palm plantations. But illegal loggers and oil palm companies are encroaching into elephant habitat, forcing the animals into human settlements like Seumanah Jaya. Eighty-five percent of the Sumatran elephant’s current range extends beyond protected areas.

Before illegal loggers and corporate palm oil plantations began destroying the forests of East Aceh, Ibrahim recalls, people here used to live in relative harmony with elephants. His children would play in the forest; if they encountered an elephant, each would cautiously move away. But over the past two decades, dangerous encounters with wild elephants have become common. Rural Acehnese swap stories of elephants wandering through villages, injuring and permanently disfiguring people, or sneaking into someone’s kitchen to eat salt and rice. Elephants occasionally destroy people’s homes in the process, and sometimes the results are deadly: Between 2012 and 2017, elephants in Aceh killed eight people and injured 11.