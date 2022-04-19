Ghana’s Sacred Monkeys

During the cooler morning hours, the colobus troops—which comprise anywhere from nine to 38 adult monkeys—feed on leaves high up in the trees, leaping between branches, grooming each other, and caring for their young, descending to lower branches as temperatures rise. While Damoah spoke of their behavior and biology, the monkeys were deep into their afternoon naps. Their highly specialized diet of native plant leaves means they require long periods of rest to allow their food to digest—the monkeys spend a full two-thirds of their lives sleeping. Unlike the mona, frantically tugging on pant legs and reaching out for food, the colobus are secretive and fiercely territorial, and will attack any creature—humans included—that comes too close. Each morning, their deep, chest-rumbling barks echo across the forest and the villages. “If you hear a colobus call out in the night,” Damoah told the Grosse family, “it means an elderly person in the village will die.”

The fates of Damoah’s village and its monkeys have long been interlinked. Boabeng and its nearby sister village, Fiema, are the only places in all of Ghana where monkeys are held in reverence out of respect for local spirits. The Boabeng Fiema sanctuary that the communities created to protect the monkeys 50 years ago—one of the very first community-led conservation projects in this part of Africa—has been held as a model of what conservation in the developing world can look like when designed by and for the people who share habitat with the creatures they seek to protect. “Our great grandparents told us that the monkeys are sacred, and if we take care of the monkeys, the monkeys will bring development to the community,” says Robert Koranteng, a Boabeng native whose ancestors helped settle the village and who now works as a field assistant at the Canadian-American colobus research station located in the sanctuary.

But 50 years after the preserve was established, that effort is foundering. Heated arguments have erupted about the sanctuary’s funding and allocation of revenues, while the sanctuary’s neighbors have begun to complain that efforts to protect the monkeys are interfering with their own ability to make a living. Many local people, from subsistence farmers on the sanctuary’s borders to sanctuary employees like Koranteng, are frustrated that revenues from the sanctuary have not translated into a better standard of living. They worry that the sanctuary is helping neither the monkeys nor the community that has sworn to protect them. “What is happening is leading to the collapse of the sanctuary,” Koranteng says—raising critical questions, as well, about the promise of community-led conservation.